Warm to start 2023

Forecast:

New Year's Day: Morning Fog, then Mostly Sunny | High: 69 | S 5-10

Tonight: Becoming Mostly Cloudy | Low: 53 | S 5-10

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Storms Late | High: 71 | S 5-15

In-Depth:

After a foggy start, the first day of 2023 is looking very nice with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures.

WTVF

We've called for a Storm 5 Alert early Tuesday morning as a cold front will bring the threat for severe weather to the area between Midnight - 8am.