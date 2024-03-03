Watch Now
Mild Sunday forecasted across the Mid-South (3-3-24)

Henry's morning forecast: Sunday, March 3, 2024.
Posted at 5:40 AM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 07:50:37-05

Mild Sunday

Forecast:
Today: Foggy Start, Afternoon Clearing | High: 71 | S 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog Possible | Low: 55 | S 2-7
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, 20% Chc. for a Storm | High: 75 | S 5-15

In-Depth:
Temperatures for your Sunday will climb well above average across the Mid-South.

While the dry weather makes it nice to enjoy being outdoors, it also allows pollen to climb across the area. If you suffer from allergies make sure you take your allergy meds as pollen will be higher over the next couple of days.

