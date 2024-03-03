Mild Sunday forecasted across the Mid-South (3-3-24)

Mild Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Foggy Start, Afternoon Clearing | High: 71 | S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog Possible | Low: 55 | S 2-7

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, 20% Chc. for a Storm | High: 75 | S 5-15

In-Depth:

Temperatures for your Sunday will climb well above average across the Mid-South.

WTVF

While the dry weather makes it nice to enjoy being outdoors, it also allows pollen to climb across the area. If you suffer from allergies make sure you take your allergy meds as pollen will be higher over the next couple of days.