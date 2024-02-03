Mild temperatures continue for your Saturday (2-3-24)

Mild & Dry Today, Shower Chance Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 68 | ESE 5-10

Tonight: Becoming Mostly Cloudy | Low: 42 | SE 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc for a Shower Mainly South of I-40 | High: 58 | ENE 5-10

In-Depth:

Mild temperatures are once again forecasted for your Saturday as highs climb into the upper 60s. But, the dry weather is not expected to last all weekend as a system will push near us bringing a shower chance or two Sunday, mainly in our southern and western counties.

Here's a look at the Weekend Planner and forecast.

WTVF