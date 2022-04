Another Day of Well Above Avg. Temps

Forecast:

Sunday: Becoming Partly Cloudy | High: 85 | S 10-20

Tonight: Becoming Mostly Cloudy | Low: 65 | S 5-15

Monday: Rain and Storm Chances | High: 80 | SW 10-20

Details:

Our normal high is 75 degrees, but we will see highs about 10 degrees above that for your Sunday. A chance of rain and storms return Monday. No severe weather is expected. Behind a cold front temperatures will drop into the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.