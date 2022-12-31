Watch Now
Mild temps and rain for part of New Year's Eve

WTVF
Posted at 5:12 AM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 06:25:57-05

Warmer weather with us to end 2022

Forecast:
New Year's Eve: Cloudy, Rain the First Half of the Day | High: 63 | SSW 3-8
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog | Low: 49 | S 5-10
New Year's Day: Mostly Coudy | high: 67 | S 5-10

In-Depth:
Another year is wrapping up and we will have showers with us for the first half of the final day of 2022. By New Year's Day we will enjoy dry weather and mild temperatures.

For those heading out for New Year celebrations, Saturday evening our sky should be cloudy, but the rain gone and temperatures will be mild by December standards.

