Cloudy Sunday, Rain Returns Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Scattered Showers Late | High: 60 | NNE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Showers & Storm Possible | Low: 49 | NE 5-10

Monday: Cloudy, Area Showers, Few Storms Possible | High: 58 | N 5-10

In-Depth:

Mild temperatures and a cloudy sky are all forecasted for Super Bowl Sunday. Rain chances are possible Sunday evening, and will become widespread overnight into Monday. Dry weather is set to return Tuesday.