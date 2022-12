Temperatures, Winds, & Clouds Increase

Forecast:

Friday: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers Possible |Afternoon High: 59|s 10-15

Tonight: Showers & Storms |59 S 15-20 / N 15-20

In-Depth:

Today, we will see clouds increasing with chances for showers during the evening hours.

Overnight, a cold front will move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Saturday, temperatures will drop throughout the day as skies clear.