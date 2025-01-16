Mild Today, Rain and a Cold Snap On The Way (01.16.25)

Brief Warm-Up Before Another Artic Blast

Today: Mo. Sunny, Breezy |High: 52| W 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Friday: Pt. Cloudy with Increasing Clouds, Showers Arrive at Night | High: 54 | SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:

Today will offer a classic winter day with temperatures that are both warmer and more seasonal than we've experienced recently. Expect breezy winds to help push temperatures into the 50s, providing a brief respite from the chill.

However, the significant weather change is expected to occur late Friday into Saturday, as a weather system approaches. This will bring rain overnight, extending into parts of Saturday.

Thankfully, temperatures are expected to remain above average, staying in the 50s.

Unfortunately, this brief warmth won’t last. As the system exits, it will usher in a much colder air mass. By Sunday, temperatures will plummet, and we’ll experience subfreezing conditions.

Monday a biting wind will make the day feel much colder, with afternoon temperatures giving the sensation of teens. By evening, the mercury will dip into the single digits, and this cold snap will persist for several days.

For many, this means that temperatures will remain below freezing for an extended period—some areas will experience 72 consecutive hours below the freezing mark.

This prolonged cold is a reminder to check on neighbors, ensure outdoor pets are cared for, and limit your time outdoors as conditions become dangerously cold.