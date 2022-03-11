Mild today, Storm 5 Alert tonight for snow

Watch
Posted at 6:28 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 08:48:26-05

Mild Today, Becoming Breezy |Storm 5 Alert Tonight for Snow
Winter Weather Advistory West of I-65, Including Nashville
Winter Storm Warning East of I-65

Forecast:
Today: Sunny then Clouds Increase|High: 66| S-5 to W 10-15
Gusts- 25
Tonight: Accumulating Snow Arrives, Very Cold |Low: 21| N 15-20
Gusts- 35
Tomorrow: Few AM Snow Showers, Clearing & Very Cold |High: 32,
Wind Chills in the Teens & Single Digits |NW 15-20, Gusts-35

Details:
Today look for highs in the 60s. Arctic air arrives tonight. This will change any showers quickly to snow with some accumulations. 1-3 inches is possible for a large part of the mid-state and South Central Kentucky. Our eastern areas could see 3-5 inches of snow with those along the higher elevations seeing 3''-6''. Those amounts aren't set in stone & could be updated. Look for a quick rebound with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s by Sunday afternoon.
Reminder: Spring Ahead One Hour Sunday at 2am
Change the Batteries in Your Smoke Detectors

