Mild weather ending by the weekend

Henry's early morning forecast: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Posted at 5:02 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 06:32:30-05

Unseasonably Warm Temps Continue

Forecast:
Today: Mild, Increasing Clouds | High: 77 |SE 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy, Showers Increasing | Low: 60 | NE 5-10
Friday: Cloudy, Area Showers | High: 60 | NE 5-10

In-Depth:

Enjoy the warmer days while we have them! Highs will be in the 70s again today. But big changes arrive for the weekend.

download-2.png

Remnants of Nicole will bring a decent rain to the Mid-South beginning Thursday night, lasting until Friday late afternoon.

download-3.png

A cold front will move through Friday bringing a 30-degree swing in temperatures for the weekend.

download-4.png

