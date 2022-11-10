Mild weather ending by the weekend

Unseasonably Warm Temps Continue
Forecast:
Today: Mild, Increasing Clouds | High: 77 |SE 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy, Showers Increasing | Low: 60 | NE 5-10
Friday: Cloudy, Area Showers | High: 60 | NE 5-10
In-Depth:
Enjoy the warmer days while we have them! Highs will be in the 70s again today. But big changes arrive for the weekend.
Remnants of Nicole will bring a decent rain to the Mid-South beginning Thursday night, lasting until Friday late afternoon.
A cold front will move through Friday bringing a 30-degree swing in temperatures for the weekend.