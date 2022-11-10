Mild weather ending by the weekend

Unseasonably Warm Temps Continue

Forecast:

Today: Mild, Increasing Clouds | High: 77 |SE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Showers Increasing | Low: 60 | NE 5-10

Friday: Cloudy, Area Showers | High: 60 | NE 5-10

In-Depth:

Enjoy the warmer days while we have them! Highs will be in the 70s again today. But big changes arrive for the weekend.

WTVF

Remnants of Nicole will bring a decent rain to the Mid-South beginning Thursday night, lasting until Friday late afternoon.

WTVF

A cold front will move through Friday bringing a 30-degree swing in temperatures for the weekend.