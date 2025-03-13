Mild with spotty storms possible today (3-13-25)

Unseasonably Warm, Spotty Storm Chances

Forecast:

Today: Spotty Showers & Storms | High: 76 | S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy | Low: 56 | SSE 0-5

In Depth

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue across the Mid-South, but so does the high allergy count! Pollen is forecasted to remain high the next several days.

The big story for our forecast comes Friday night, and again Saturday afternoon and night as two storm systems will move through bringing the threat for severe storms. All hazards are possible with these systems.

