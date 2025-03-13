Watch Now
Mild with spotty storms possible today (3-13-25)

Henry early-morning forecast: Thursday, March 13, 2025
Unseasonably Warm, Spotty Storm Chances

Today: Spotty Showers & Storms | High: 76 | S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy | Low: 56 | SSE 0-5

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue across the Mid-South, but so does the high allergy count! Pollen is forecasted to remain high the next several days.

POLLEN COUNT 3 DAY.png

The big story for our forecast comes Friday night, and again Saturday afternoon and night as two storm systems will move through bringing the threat for severe storms. All hazards are possible with these systems.

2020 Storm Threats2.png
2020 Weekend Forecast DETAILS.png

