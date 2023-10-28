Mild with sprinkles for your Saturday (10-28-23)

Teeth Chattering Halloween!

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy, few stray sprinkles | High: 80 | WSW 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for Rain | Low: 68 | WSW 1-6

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Rain | High: 75 | W 5-15

In Depth:

Another warm day is forecasted for your Saturday across the Mid-South as high temperatures climb to near 80. While measurable rain is not expected, we cannot rule out some sprinkles during the day.

WTVF

Sunday looks to be a slightly different story on the rain front. Mild temperatures are once again forecasted, but we have a slightly better chance to see a little measurable rain in parts of the Mid-South. If you are planning on attending the Titans game Sunday it is a good idea to pack a poncho to be on the safe side should a shower move over the stadium.

WTVF

Looking ahead to Halloween, teeth-chattering cold is forecasted along with breezy conditions!