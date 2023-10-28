Watch Now
Mild with sprinkles for your Saturday (10-28-23)

Posted at 5:50 AM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 07:01:48-04

Teeth Chattering Halloween!

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy, few stray sprinkles | High: 80 | WSW 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for Rain | Low: 68 | WSW 1-6
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Rain | High: 75 | W 5-15

In Depth:

Another warm day is forecasted for your Saturday across the Mid-South as high temperatures climb to near 80. While measurable rain is not expected, we cannot rule out some sprinkles during the day.

2020 SkyCast Today Left.png

Sunday looks to be a slightly different story on the rain front. Mild temperatures are once again forecasted, but we have a slightly better chance to see a little measurable rain in parts of the Mid-South. If you are planning on attending the Titans game Sunday it is a good idea to pack a poncho to be on the safe side should a shower move over the stadium.

Real Sky Titans Home Forecast.png

Looking ahead to Halloween, teeth-chattering cold is forecasted along with breezy conditions!

2020 HALLOWEEN.png

