Milder afternoon with increasing clouds (2.4.23)

Milder Temperatures for the Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Sunny then Increasing Clouds |High: 51| S 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Breezy |Low: 38| S 10-15, Gusts: 25

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Mix of Sun & Clouds|High: 58|

S 10-15, Gusts: 25

In Depth:

After a cold start to the weekend with many spots dropping

to the teens, highs will be seasonable this afternoon. Our

normal high and low for today is 50°/31°.

With a mostly cloudy sky and south winds, temps will remain above

freezing for most of the Mid-South tonight. We'll see winds gusts

to 20-25 mph tonight and Sunday.

Right now, our next rain chances doesn't arrive until late Tuesday.

Afternoon highs will rise to the 60s several days next week.