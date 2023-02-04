Watch Now
Milder afternoon with increasing clouds (2.4.23)

Lelan's morning forecast: Saturday, February 4, 2023.
Posted at 6:25 AM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 08:47:35-05

Milder Temperatures for the Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Sunny then Increasing Clouds |High: 51| S 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Breezy |Low: 38| S 10-15, Gusts: 25
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Mix of Sun & Clouds|High: 58|
S 10-15, Gusts: 25

In Depth:
After a cold start to the weekend with many spots dropping
to the teens, highs will be seasonable this afternoon. Our
normal high and low for today is 50°/31°.

With a mostly cloudy sky and south winds, temps will remain above
freezing for most of the Mid-South tonight. We'll see winds gusts
to 20-25 mph tonight and Sunday.

Right now, our next rain chances doesn't arrive until late Tuesday.
Afternoon highs will rise to the 60s several days next week.

