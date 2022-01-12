Milder today, rain & snow possible this weekend (1-12-22)

Dry Today, Spotty Showers Tomorrow, Rain/Snow Chance This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 56| SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 36| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Spotty Showers |High: 50| W 5-10

Details:

Look for highs to reach the 50s today. Tomorrow, a few hit-or-miss showers or sprinkles are possible. This weekend, a system will bring the chance for rain and snow. Newer models are slowing the movement of this event which means a chance for rain and snow Saturday and Sunday. There is still a lot to sort out; so, stay with NewsChannel 5 & the Storm 5 Weather team for the latest.