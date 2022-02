Dry Start to the Week

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 47| NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cold |Low: 28 | NW to SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 54| SW 5-10

Details

A weak cold front will bring temps down a few degrees from yesterday; then, we'll see highs near 60° for a couple of days this week. At the moment, not much of a rain threat for the next few days.