Misleading sunshine for your Sunday (3-2-25)

Below Avg. Temps Today

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny & Chilly | High: 48 | NE 0-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 28 | CALM

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Seasonal | High: 59 | SSE 0-5

In Depth:

Despite lots of sunshine today temperatures will run about 10 degrees below average. With highs in the 40s it will feel more like early February than early March.

All areas are on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area during that time. Strong to severe storm chances are low, but not zero. Within the NewsChannel 5 coverage area we have a 1 out of 5 chances along and west of I-65 for strong storms. Southwest Tennessee has a higher chances for severe weather during this time.

WTVF

As the cold front moves through early Wednesday morning that will lead to a backwards day when it comes to temperatures. The high for Wednesday will likely occur at midnight, then slowly fall throughout the day.