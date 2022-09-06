More chances for scattered showers & storms(9.6.22)

Warm & Humid, Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms

Forecast:

Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, 30% Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 86|W-5

Tonight: Patchy Fog Late, 30% Showers/Storm Ch. |Low: 69| NW-5

Tomorrow: Sun/Clouds Mix, 30% Shower/Storm Ch.|High: 85|N 5-10

In Depth:

Our wet weather pattern will continue. Thus far, some areas have seen a sprinkle to 2-3 inches of rain and other locations seeing 4-7 inches. Talk about a mixed bag event.

It will not rain at your house every single day... But we will have rain on the Power of 5 Radars each day. The driest days look to be Wednesday and Thursday.

With more rain in our forecast, download our Storm Shield App to have our radar in the palm of your hands. Right now, our unsettled weather pattern will continue through the upcoming work week with a chance for rain and storms each day.