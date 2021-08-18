More chances for scattered showers & thunderstorms

Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Today

Today: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 89| SW-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |Low: 73| S-5

Tomorrow: Warm & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms|High: 84| SW-5

A piece of energy will move across the region today, and this will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and locally heavy downpours being the primary threats. Our chances for scattered showers and storms will continue through the end of the week.