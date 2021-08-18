Watch
More chances for scattered showers & thunderstorms

Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
Posted at 6:02 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 07:11:42-04

Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Today

Today: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 89| SW-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |Low: 73| S-5
Tomorrow: Warm & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms|High: 84| SW-5

A piece of energy will move across the region today, and this will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and locally heavy downpours being the primary threats. Our chances for scattered showers and storms will continue through the end of the week.

