More clouds today, scat. showers tonight with light snow mix (1.26.25)

Few Sprinkles Today, Scattered Showers Tonight May Mix with Light Snow

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Spotty Light Showers or Sprinkles |High: 47| SW-5

Tonight: Cloudy, 40% Shower Chance, May Mix with Light Snow Late|

Low: 31| Lt & Var then N-5

Tomorrow: Becoming Mo. Sunny, Early Morning Shower S/E |

High: 48| N to W-5

In Depth:

We'll see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s today which is near

the average high of 50 degrees.

Look for milder weather for the last several days of January.

The 6-10 day outlook shows temperatures are expected to be warmer

than normal for the first few days of February for the eastern half

of the country.