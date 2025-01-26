More clouds today, scat. showers tonight with light snow mix (1.26.25)

Watch Now
Look for more clouds today with a few light sprinkles. Tonight, scattered showers will move in and may mix with snow shower late. Little accumulation expected.
Few Sprinkles Today, Scattered Showers Tonight May Mix with Light Snow

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Spotty Light Showers or Sprinkles |High: 47| SW-5
Tonight: Cloudy, 40% Shower Chance, May Mix with Light Snow Late|
Low: 31| Lt & Var then N-5
Tomorrow: Becoming Mo. Sunny, Early Morning Shower S/E |
High: 48| N to W-5

In Depth:
We'll see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s today which is near
the average high of 50 degrees.
Look for milder weather for the last several days of January.

The 6-10 day outlook shows temperatures are expected to be warmer
than normal for the first few days of February for the eastern half
of the country.

