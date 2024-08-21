More great weather for the Mid-South!

The Pleasant Weather Continues!

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 83| NE 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 58| NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny |High: 88| E-5

In Depth:

With lower humidity levels in place, it'll be another great August

day in the Mid-South. Highs today will reach the upper 70s to

low 80s.

With the lower humidity, overnight lows will fall back to the 50s

for most of us by sunrise Thursday.

Our early taste of mid to late September like temperatures will come to

an end as we get closer to the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to low

90s for Saturday and Sunday.