More great weather for the Mid-South!

The Pleasant Weather Continues!
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 83| NE 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 58| NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny |High: 88| E-5
In Depth:
With lower humidity levels in place, it'll be another great August
day in the Mid-South. Highs today will reach the upper 70s to
low 80s.
With the lower humidity, overnight lows will fall back to the 50s
for most of us by sunrise Thursday.
Our early taste of mid to late September like temperatures will come to
an end as we get closer to the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to low
90s for Saturday and Sunday.