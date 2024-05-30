More great weather today, rain chances return for the weekend (5.30.24)

More Beautiful Weather for the Mid-South Today!
Forecast:
Today: Patchy AM Fog, Mo. Sunny |High: 80| NE-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 56| NE-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Increasing Clouds, Shower Chance Returns
During the Night |High: 84|E 5-10
In Depth:
The humidity levels have been fantastic for the last couple of
days, and that will continue through the end of the work week.
This weekend, it'll feel humid again along with the chance for
scattered showers and thunderstorms.
While neither weekend day looks to be a washout, there will be
showers and thunderstorms both days. Some of those storms
could have some heavy downpours.