Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More great weather today, rain chances return for the weekend (5.30.24)

More great weather today: Thursday, May 30, 2024
Posted at 5:13 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 07:04:35-04

More Beautiful Weather for the Mid-South Today!

Forecast:
Today: Patchy AM Fog, Mo. Sunny |High: 80| NE-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 56| NE-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Increasing Clouds, Shower Chance Returns
During the Night |High: 84|E 5-10

In Depth:
The humidity levels have been fantastic for the last couple of
days, and that will continue through the end of the work week.
This weekend, it'll feel humid again along with the chance for
scattered showers and thunderstorms.

While neither weekend day looks to be a washout, there will be
showers and thunderstorms both days. Some of those storms
could have some heavy downpours.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018