More great weather today, rain chances return for the weekend (5.30.24)

More Beautiful Weather for the Mid-South Today!

Forecast:

Today: Patchy AM Fog, Mo. Sunny |High: 80| NE-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 56| NE-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Increasing Clouds, Shower Chance Returns

During the Night |High: 84|E 5-10

In Depth:

The humidity levels have been fantastic for the last couple of

days, and that will continue through the end of the work week.

This weekend, it'll feel humid again along with the chance for

scattered showers and thunderstorms.

While neither weekend day looks to be a washout, there will be

showers and thunderstorms both days. Some of those storms

could have some heavy downpours.