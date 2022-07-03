Scattered Storms for the Holiday Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 60% Chance for Sct'd Storms | High: 95 | NW 1-6

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Chance for Sct'd Storms | Low: 74 | SW 0-5

July 4th: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Chance for Sct'd Storms | High: 95 | SSW 1-6

In Depth:

If you didn't win the rain lottery Saturday, you have another shot today. Scattered storms will once again develop during the heat of the day. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 90s with "feels like" temps near 105.

Monday the chance for storms isn't as high. A few isolated storms are expected on the 4th of July holiday and they should fizzle out in time for firework shows!