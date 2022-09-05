More rain headed our way (09.05.22)

Flood Watch Through Evening

Forecast:

Labor Day: Sun/Clouds Mix, Scat. Showers & Storms | High: 84|S-5

Tonight: Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms | Low: 70| SE 5-10

In Depth:

Our wet weather pattern will continue. Thus far, some areas have seen a sprinkle to 2-3 inches of rain and other locations seeing 4-7 inches. Talk about a mixed bag event.

That has prompted a Flood Watch for a large part of our area through the evening.

With more rain in our forecast, download our Storm Shield App to have our radar in the palm of your hands. Right now, our unsettled weather pattern will continue through the upcoming work week with a chance for rain and storms each day.