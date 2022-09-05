Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More rain headed our way (09.05.22)

Heather's evening forecast: Sunday, September 4, 2022
Posted at 5:17 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 06:28:21-04

Flood Watch Through Evening

Forecast:
Labor Day: Sun/Clouds Mix, Scat. Showers & Storms | High: 84|S-5
Tonight: Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms | Low: 70| SE 5-10

In Depth:
Our wet weather pattern will continue. Thus far, some areas have seen a sprinkle to 2-3 inches of rain and other locations seeing 4-7 inches. Talk about a mixed bag event.

That has prompted a Flood Watch for a large part of our area through the evening.

With more rain in our forecast, download our Storm Shield App to have our radar in the palm of your hands. Right now, our unsettled weather pattern will continue through the upcoming work week with a chance for rain and storms each day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018