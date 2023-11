Record Warmth Today, Increasing Rain Chances Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Sunny & Breezy |High: 84| S 10-15, Gusts: 25

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Increasing Clouds|Low: 61| SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Increasing Shower Chances, Especially

Late Day into Tomorrow Night |High: 71| NW 5-10

In Depth:

We tied record high temperatures Monday & Tuesday. Today,

more record warmth is possible. Today will be dry &

breezy; so, be careful, the wind will help elevate the fire danger

for part of the area today.