More scattered showers & storms to start the week (5.12.25)

More Chances for Rain & Thunderstorms to Start the Week

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 79| SE 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |Low: 61| SE-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 72| SW-5

In Depth:

An area of low pressure continues to spin over the south-land to the

south of Tennessee. This will continue to spin clouds and areas

of showers and thunderstorms into the mid-state and South

Central Kentucky. During the afternoon and evening, a few

storms could be strong in our eastern counties with wind and

hail as the main threats.

Our rain chances will decrease by the middle of the week, and that will

allow afternoon highs to push the mid to upper 80s.