More scattered showers & storms to start the week (5.12.25)

More Chances for Rain & Thunderstorms to Start the Week
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 79| SE 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |Low: 61| SE-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 72| SW-5
In Depth:
An area of low pressure continues to spin over the south-land to the
south of Tennessee. This will continue to spin clouds and areas
of showers and thunderstorms into the mid-state and South
Central Kentucky. During the afternoon and evening, a few
storms could be strong in our eastern counties with wind and
hail as the main threats.
Our rain chances will decrease by the middle of the week, and that will
allow afternoon highs to push the mid to upper 80s.