More showers today, drier for Thursday & Valentine's Day (2.12.25)

More Showers Today, Drier Thursday & Valentine's Day

Watching for a Chance of Strong to Severe Storms Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Morning Fog, Area Showers |High: 55| SE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Area Showers with Isolated Thunderstorms Possible|

Low: 36 | SW 5-10 then NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy |High: 43| NW 5-10,

Gusts: 20 mph

In Depth:

More showers will move across the region today. Afternoon

temperatures will warm to the mid 50s which is seasonable for

today. The rainfall amounts will be lighter today.

This weekend, you'll need to stay weather aware as we're watching

several weather threats. Saturday, a strong cold front will bring more

rain and the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. It may also

bring several inches of rain which could bring a flooding threat.

There will continue to be wide swings with temperatures this weekend.

As the rain ends Sunday, it may mix or end with snow.