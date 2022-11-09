Weather Actions Facebook Tweet Email More Sunshine & 70s (11.09.22) By: Nikki-Dee Ray Posted at 5:19 AM, Nov 09, 2022 and last updated 2022-11-09 06:19:12-05 Sunny & MildForecast:Today: Sunny, turning Partly Cloudy, Mild | High: 77 | S 2-7Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 50 | Light Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Weather Severe weather alerts on your smartphone Scripps National Desk 1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018