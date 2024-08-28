More triple digit heat possible (8.28.24)

More Triple Digit Heat Possible!

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Hot! |High: 101 | SW-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 74| S-5 to Light/Var

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, 20% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 99| S-5

In Depth:

We hit 100° in Nashville for the second time this summer. We could

top 100 degrees the next two days. If we hit 101° today, that would be

the hottest it has been in Nashville since June 22, 2022.

A summer cool front will approach us this weekend bringing a chance

for scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will help bring our

afternoon temps down to the lower 90s.