More triple digit heat possible (8.28.24)

Triple digit heat possible: Wednesday, August 28, 2024
More Triple Digit Heat Possible!

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Hot! |High: 101 | SW-5
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 74| S-5 to Light/Var
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, 20% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 99| S-5

In Depth:
We hit 100° in Nashville for the second time this summer. We could
top 100 degrees the next two days. If we hit 101° today, that would be
the hottest it has been in Nashville since June 22, 2022.

A summer cool front will approach us this weekend bringing a chance
for scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will help bring our
afternoon temps down to the lower 90s.

