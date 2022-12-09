Morning fog and patchy drizzle or light shower (12.9.22)

Morning Fog, More Rain Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, AM Fog/Drizzle, 20% Shower Ch. |High: 64|N to NW-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Fog |Low: 45| NW-5

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain Returns |High: 57| E-5

In Depth:

We'll get a break from widespread rain today, but a few spotty showers are still possible this morning. Others may see drizzle or mist in areas with thick fog. Highs today will still be above our normal high of 54 despite lots of clouds.

Widespread rains returns tomorrow morning into the afternoon. Many areas will see 1/4 to a 1/2 inch of rain. The amounts could be higher in our southern counties. The weekend planner gives you a look at the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.