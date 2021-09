Few Afternoon Showers & Storms Possible

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Ch.|High: 85| SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy|Low: 67| SE-5

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, 30% Rain & Storm Ch. | High: 85| SE-5

Details:

Rain will end late Wednesday with some patchy fog forming overnight. Daily afternoon rain chances will take us through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Our next cold front arrives next Wednesday bringing another chance for soaking rain across the area.