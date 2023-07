Dense Fog Advisory Until 8 AM

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Sunny |High: 89| NE-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 64| N-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 91| E to NW-5

In Depth:

The rain is now to our south, and we'll start the work week

rain free. The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms

will return for the second half of the work week.

Temperatures will be around 90 degrees today and tomorrow and then

move to the mid 90s by Wednesday.