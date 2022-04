Morning showers then drying out for a few days (4.21.22)

Posted at 6:24 AM, Apr 21, 2022

Morning Showers, Drying Out This Afternoon Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. AM Showers, Storm Possible|

High: 76| SW 10-15

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy|Low: 56| SE-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warm |High: 83| S 5-10

