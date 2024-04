Scattered Morning Showers, Warming Up for the Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy AM, 40% AM Rain Ch, then Mix of Sun & Clouds

for the Afternoon |High: 83| SE 5-10 then S 10-15, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy |Low: 68 | S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Breezy |High: 84| S 10-20,

Gusts: 25-30 mph

In Depth:

A warm front will lift across the Mid-South today bringing warmer

air. It'll take a little longer for that to reach our northeast counties.