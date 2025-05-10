Mostly Cloudy Today, Scattered Showers Mother's Day
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Few Showers Possible South of I-40, Some Sun
Possible in our Northern Counties |High: 73| NE 5-10, Gust: 20 mph
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Few Showers Possible |Low: 58| NE 5-10
Mother's Day: Mo. Cloudy with Some Hit of Sunshine, Scat. Showers,
Isolated PM Storm Chance |High: 77| E 5-10
In Depth:
We're expecting an area of low pressure to become a cut-off
low over the deep south this weekend. That's means it's cut-off
from the jet stream which helps moves weather systems across
the country. For us, here in the Mid-South, this means we'll see
lots of clouds this weekend with a few showers over Southern Middle
TN Saturday. The chance for scattered showers will push
across more of the mid-state and South Central Kentucky
late tonight and Sunday.