Mostly cloudy today, sunshine returns tomorrow(10.11.23)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: October 11, 2023
Posted at 5:54 AM, Oct 11, 2023
Mostly Cloudy Skies Today, Sunshine Tomorrow, Much Cooler Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Stray Shower Ch. Plateau |High: 77| SE-5
Tonight: Clearing, Cool |Low: 54 | S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny |High: 81 | SE-5

In Depth:
A system over Mexico will help spread clouds our way today. While most of us will be dry, an isolated shower isn't out of the question along the plateau while a few other spots could see a few sprinkles. Despite the clouds, highs will be seasonable today.

A cold front will bring a rain chance for the end of the work week and start of the weekend. This front won't bring a lot of rain, but it will
send another push of chilly air for the weekend.

