Mostly cloudy with spotty showers (9.30.24)

Lots of Clouds with Spotty Showers

Forecast:
Today: Morning Fog, Mo. Cloudy Start then Mix of Sun & Clouds, Few
Spotty Showers Possible |High: 79 | Light/Var to NW-5
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Fog Developing |Low: 64|
NW-5 to Light/Var
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm
Possible |High: 82| NW 5-10

In Depth:
As most of you know, Helene brought some locations in East
Tennessee and Western North Carolina between 15-30 inches of rain.
That lead to the devastating and historic floods in those area. Continue
to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.
Here in our area, Helene brought drought relieving and in some cases
drought busting rains. Following the weekend rain, this will go
down as the 5th wettest September on record for Nashville.

