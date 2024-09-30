Mostly cloudy with spotty showers (9.30.24)

Lots of Clouds with Spotty Showers

Forecast:

Today: Morning Fog, Mo. Cloudy Start then Mix of Sun & Clouds, Few

Spotty Showers Possible |High: 79 | Light/Var to NW-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Fog Developing |Low: 64|

NW-5 to Light/Var

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm

Possible |High: 82| NW 5-10

In Depth:

As most of you know, Helene brought some locations in East

Tennessee and Western North Carolina between 15-30 inches of rain.

That lead to the devastating and historic floods in those area. Continue

to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

Here in our area, Helene brought drought relieving and in some cases

drought busting rains. Following the weekend rain, this will go

down as the 5th wettest September on record for Nashville.