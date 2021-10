Beautiful, Fall Weather This Week

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 75| S-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Cool with Patchy Fog|Low: 51| SW-5

Details:.

Flawless forecast this week. Mostly sunny skies are expected for much of the week with just a quick chance for rain on Thursday. That 'fall feel' sticks around with highs in the 60s and 70s for the next 7 days.