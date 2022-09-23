Sunny for the first day of fall (9.23.22)

Nice Weather for the Start of Autumn

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant |High: 78| E 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 56| E-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, 20% Shower Chance |High: 83| S 5-10

In Depth:

We have pleasant temperatures for the first full day of autumn. Afternoon highs will top out between 75-80 for most areas. Locations along the Cumberland Plateau will see highs in the low 70s.

As you see in the graphic below, our normal high today is 83 degrees, but notice how that declines for the start of winter which this year happens on December 21.

As we get set for the last weekend of September, temperatures will warm back to the 80s during the afternoon.

We'll need to keep an eye out for a few spotty showers Saturday and the possibility of showers and a few storms Sunday, especially in the morning. Any rain or storms that happen Sunday will be along a cold front. Right now the timing of that front brings the better rain chances during the morning hours, but we'll continue to watch and fine-tune that outlook.