Mostly sunny & breezy here, Idalia will remain to our south(8.30.23)

Mostly Sunny Skies Today | Super Blue Moon Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Breezy |High: 88| NE 10-15, Gusts: 20

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 60| N 10-15

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 86| NE 5-10

In Depth:

Idalia made landfall at 6:45a CDT this morning in the Big Bend

area near Keaton Beach. That's when the eye wall came

on shore with winds at category 3 status with strong winds

and high storm surge.

The system will stay to our south, and it'll quickly

move into the Atlantic Ocean tomorrow.

Super Blue Moon Tonight

Mostly Clear skies here tonight will give us a great opportunity to see the

Super Blue Moon. August already featured a supermoon as it began. A

blue moon is not actually blue in color; the term signifies a second full

moon within a single month. On average, supermoons are about 16%

brighter than an average moon. The next blue moon will happen

in May 2026, but super blue moons are rare and won't happen

again until 2037, but that year will feature two in January and March.