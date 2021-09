Cooling Down & Drying Out

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cool |High:71| NW 5-10

Tonight: Clear, Cool with Patchy Fog|Low: 48| SW-5 to Light

Tomorrow: Sunny | High: 76|Light to SW-5

Details:

It's feels like fall on this first full day autumn. Temperatures will run below normal for the next several days. Right now, we don't have rain in our seven day forecast.