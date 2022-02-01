Mostly sunny today, rain arrives tomorrow, Arctic air returns by Thursday night (2-1-22)

Mild Today Before Arctic Air Returns by the End of the Week

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 64| S 5-15

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Rain Arrives Late|Low: 46| S 10-15

Tomorrow: Rain, Breezy |High: 57| S 15-20, Gusts: 25-30 mph

Details:

Today is the best day of the week. Rain is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. Our next weather maker could bring 2-4 inches of rain to the region. On Thursday, Arctic air returns, and this will allow rain to mix with and change to freezing rain. The biggest impacts from the freezing rain currently look to have the biggest impact on our west and northwest areas, but the metro Nashville area could see some of this winter weather as the temperatures drop during the day Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest.