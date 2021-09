Much Cooler & Breezy for the Start of Fall

Forecast:

Today: Breezy & Cool, Scat Showers | High: 68 | NW 5-15, Gust 20-25

Tonight: Clearing, Cool |Low: 50| W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cool |High:71| W 5-10

Details:

Right on cue, a cold front is bringing cooler air for the start of autumn which officially gets under way today at 2:21pm. Scattered

showers will gradually taper off as we go through the day. Clearing skies will allow many areas to fall into the 40s tonight.