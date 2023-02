Much cooler, few showers today into the weekend (2.24.26)

Posted at 5:38 AM, Feb 24, 2023

Seasonable Temperatures with Showers Possible Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Shower Chance |High: 53| NE 10-15

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Ch. for Lt. Showers/Drizzle |Low: 46|NE to SE-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, 60% Shower Ch., Mainly in the Morning |High: 54|NW-5



Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.