Much cooler temperatures on the way (11.20.24)

Cooler & Breezy Today, Even Colder Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: AM Fog with a Sun/Clouds Mix then Clearing, Breezy|High: 59,

dropping during the afternoon |NW 10-15, Gusts; 30 mph

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 35| W 10-15

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Sunny |High: W 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

A cold front brought us showers yesterday. Another front will bring us

much cooler weather today. Temperatures will drop then work

to get back to the mid to upper 50s by late morning and early

afternoon. Then, temps will start to fall during the afternoon

and evening hours.

Highs will struggle to break 50 degrees Thursday and Friday.

With this blast of colder air, some spots could even see some snowflakes

tomorrow night into Friday morning, mainly along the Cumberland

Plateau.