Much cooler temperatures on the way (11.20.24)

Cooler temps on the way! Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Cooler & Breezy Today, Even Colder Tomorrow

Forecast:
Today: AM Fog with a Sun/Clouds Mix then Clearing, Breezy|High: 59,
dropping during the afternoon |NW 10-15, Gusts; 30 mph
Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 35| W 10-15
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Sunny |High: W 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:
A cold front brought us showers yesterday. Another front will bring us
much cooler weather today. Temperatures will drop then work
to get back to the mid to upper 50s by late morning and early
afternoon. Then, temps will start to fall during the afternoon
and evening hours.
Highs will struggle to break 50 degrees Thursday and Friday.

With this blast of colder air, some spots could even see some snowflakes
tomorrow night into Friday morning, mainly along the Cumberland
Plateau.

