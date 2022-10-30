Watch Now
Much needed rain has arrived (10.30.22)

Posted at 5:12 AM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 06:13:02-04

Wet Pattern Through Monday

Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, Area Showers, Breezy | High: 70 | SSE 10-15
Tonight: Cloudy, Area Showers | Low: 58 | SSE 5-10
Halloween: Cloudy, Early Shower Chances | High: 70 | SW 5-10

In Depth:
Much needed rain will continue across the Mid-South for your Sunday! It will also be breezy throughout the day as temperatures climb into the upper 60s, to around 70.

The wet pattern will last through Monday, but showers should be exiting the area in time for kids to go Trick-or-Treating Halloween evening.

Now through Monday night we will pick up anywhere from a quarter inch to half inch of rain in most spots, with some isolated areas seeing more.

