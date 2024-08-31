Much needed rain in the forecast this weekend (8-31-24)

Scat'd Storms & Heat Relief

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Sct'd Storms | High: 94 | ssw 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog | Low: 73 | CALM

Sunday: Humid, Sct'd Storms | High: 86 | NNW 1-6

In Depth:

After a week of extreme heat we are finally breaking out of the heat dome that we've been stuck in. Highs today will top out in the low to mid 90s while Sunday will be in the mid 80s behind a cold front.

Much needed rain is forecasted over the weekend. While this won't be drought busting rain, we will take whatever we can get. It is possible for a storm or two to contain heavy downpours and some strong wind. Because of this many areas will see a 1 out of 5 chance for a strong to severe storm.

WTVF