Much quieter weather expected for the weekend (04.01.23)

Forecast

Saturday: Clearing, Mostly Sunny |High: 67| WNW 15 mph, Gusts: 30

Tonight: Clear and Cold|Low: 38| Light

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, Warmer |High: 67| S 5

In Depth:

Much more stable air will work its way into Middle Tennessee today behind last evening's powerful storms. Look for Mostly Sunny Skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s by this afternoon. Winds will be gusty at times out of the Northwest. Temps will fall into the upper 30's by Sunday Morning. Patchy Frost will be possible. Otherwise, we'll end the weekend with another Sunny day and reading in the mid-60s!

