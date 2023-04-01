Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Much quieter weather expected for the weekend (04.01.23)

wx graphic
WTVF
wx graphic
Posted at 7:22 AM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 08:28:40-04

Forecast
Saturday: Clearing, Mostly Sunny |High: 67| WNW 15 mph, Gusts: 30
Tonight: Clear and Cold|Low: 38| Light
Sunday:  Mostly Sunny, Warmer |High: 67| S 5

In Depth:

Much more stable air will work its way into Middle Tennessee today behind last evening's powerful storms. Look for Mostly Sunny Skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s by this afternoon. Winds will be gusty at times out of the Northwest. Temps will fall into the upper 30's by Sunday Morning. Patchy Frost will be possible. Otherwise, we'll end the weekend with another Sunny day and reading in the mid-60s!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018