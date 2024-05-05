Muggy conditions continue along with storm chances (5-5-24)

Humid with Afternoon Storms

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Ch for Afternoon & Evening Sct'd Showers & Storms | High: 85 | SSW 2-7

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms | Low: 65 | S 3-8

Monday: Muggy & Breezy with Sct'd Showers & Storms | High: 84 | S 5-15

In-Depth:

Another muggy day with scattered storms are forecasted once again. Highs will climb into the mid 80s Sunday afternoon. Late afternoon and through the night we will see scattered storms across the area.

A nice thing about the rain is the pollen count has dropped helping make it a little easier for those suffering from allergies.

WTVF

While unsettled weather will be the story most of the week, we are watching Tuesday and Wednesday as ingredients are starting to come together for strong to severe storms. Much of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area has been put under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for strong to severe storms. If these come together the main concerns are heavy downpours and damaging wind.