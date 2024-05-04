Watch Now
Muggy with storm chances over the weekend (5-4-24)

Posted at 5:30 AM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 06:35:39-04

Plan To Be Rain Ready

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Cloudy, 50% Ch for Sct'd Showers & Storms | High: 80 | SW 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Ch. for Scat. Showers & Storms | Low: 63 | S 2-7
Sunday: Spotty Showers & Storms Possible | High: 85 | S 5-10

In-Depth:
Hit-or-miss showers and storms will continue through late next week so all outdoor plans will need to be flexible and ready to respond if lightning is nearby. Reminder, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough for lightning to be a risk. Also, it will be muggy throughout the next week so keep water handy!

Temperatures all weekend will be mild as highs climb into the 80s.

Even though we will see pop-up storms, especially in the afternoon and evening, chances for severe weather remain low. Also, despite rain chances all weekend we are not expecting flooding.

