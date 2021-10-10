Watch
Near record warmth today (10-10-21)

Posted at 5:40 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 06:50:48-04

Just Shy of a Record High Today

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Clearing then Sunny & Warm |High: 87 |S-5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 66| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy]Few PM Showers & Storms |High: 83| S 10-20 Gusts: 25

Details:
High pressure will keep the warm weather coming today. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our normal high is 76 degrees;
meanwhile, the record high for today is 90° which was set int 1980. It'll be dry today; but a cold front will push our way
tomorrow afternoon into early Tuesday morning. This will bring a line of showers and a few storms with it. A few of the
storms could be strong to severe. Wind and hail are the main threats, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out starting
Monday afternoon and evening.

